Von Maur department store opens

A long-anticipated department store is ready for shoppers.

Von Maur will open on Oct. 12 in the new wing at Woodland Mall in Kentwood, at 3195 28th St. SE.

The arrival of Von Maur has been in the works since at least 2016.

The 90,000-square-foot department store was constructed in the place of the former 313,000-square-foot Sears, which was progressively demolished beginning in 2018.

Von Maur offers a variety of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, as well as accessories, jewelry and cosmetics.

The store carries a number of brands: Kiehls, Sunday Riley, Cath Kidston, Mint Velvet, Joules, Kendra Scott, Miss Selfridge, John Hardy, Rebecca Minkoff, Nora Flemming, Kuhl, T2, Coast and more.

The location will also feature a pianist.

The family-owned retailer started in 1872 and operates 33 stores across multiple states.

Its corporate headquarters is in Davenport, Iowa.