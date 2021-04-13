Two GRPM exhibitions scheduled to close

Under the Arctic and Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with Lego Bricks exhibitions will be leaving the Grand Rapids Public Museum soon.

Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with Lego Bricks exhibition will be on display until May 2. It features sculptures made of more than 2 million Lego bricks. The sculptures teach visitors about animal endangerment, the ecosystem and mankind’s relationship with nature. Some of the animals include hummingbirds, mountain goats and there is also a miniature cityscape.

Under the Arctic will be on display until April 25. The exhibit features a 30-footlong Alaskan permafrost tunnel replica, fossil research stations and interactive games. Under the Arctic addresses climate change through the lens of a thawing Arctic environment to educate visitors about permafrost’s characteristics and its implications.

“The museum continues to offer an unforgettable experience for the community, and currently, these popular exhibitions offer two distinct experiences allowing all ages to learn about science, ecosystems and the human impact on nature, in a fun and immersive way,” said Kate Kocienski, the museum’s vice president of marketing and PR. “Museums offer a low-risk opportunity for the community to get out of the house, spark their curiosity and create family memories while learning and having fun. We encourage visitors to plan their trip in advance to see these exhibits before they leave Grand Rapids.”

The admission cost for Wild Connections will be added to the general admission ticket purchase. Wild Connections tickets are only $4 for the public and $2 for GRPM members. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Visitors are required to wear a mask while in the museum.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum’s website. Kent County residents will receive discounted admission, and Kent County kids aged 17 and under will receive free general admission.