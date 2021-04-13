Organizers bring Really Really Free Market to town

Really Really Free Market 1 of 3

An event that will offer up completely free goods and products to the public is coming to the Fulton Street Farmers Market this month.

Organized “by the community, for the community” and patterned after similar events that have been held all over the world, the Really Really Free Market will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Fulton Street Farmers Market, 1145 E. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids.

The event is family-friendly, noncommercial and open to the public.

“We have so many generous people and so many resources here in West Michigan,” said Marie-Claire “MC” Camp, one of the organizers. “I know that strong communities support each other and that we need one another.”

The organizers said they are excited to bring the event to the outdoor venue of the Fulton Street Farmers Market during a very difficult time for so many families. They said the event is not designed to be charity but instead be about “neighbors supporting neighbors.”

“We’re all so isolated right now, it’s been a hard year, and many of us are struggling,” Camp said. “I have an auto-immune disease, and it’s been really scary for me having a compromised immune system during a pandemic. I’m excited to see healthy folks come out to the market, wearing their masks and social distancing to support one another. We have a long road to go still, but if we all work together, we can make it.”

Community members have signed up to give away things such as books, records, DVDs, clothes, games, cases of water, plants, antiques, shoes, art supplies, masks, sporting goods, shelf-stable goods and more. In addition, local groups have signed up to offer resources and important information, and musicians will give performances and offer their music for free.

Those who would like to attend the market can find out details and RSVP at the Really Really Free Market GR Facebook event page.