Survey shows 27% of Michigan residents experienced low self-esteem during pandemic

Results from a March survey by AdCare Treatment Centers show that 27% of Michiganders have suffered from low self-esteem during the pandemic.

At 27%, Michigan exceeds the national average of 20%. Nationally, 22% of women say they suffered from low self-esteem during the pandemic, compared to 16% of men. In addition, of respondents who experience low self-esteem, 42% say it has worsened since the start of the pandemic.

To get this information, AdCare conducted a survey of 3,000 individuals throughout the U.S.

Observing other states’ results, Nebraska had the highest percentage of residents experiencing low self-esteem during the pandemic, at 42%. New Jersey had the lowest percentage, at 8%.