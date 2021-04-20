Holland author releasing book about finding happiness at work

A Holland author is releasing a book next month for working adults about finding a more fulfilling life at work.

In her second book, “The Secrets to Happiness at Work,” Tracy Brower aims to empower people to create and choose the conditions for “happiness, well-being, fulfillment and success.”

“It is aligned with everything we’ve learned over the last year about how we’ll need to create community, engage, energize and inspire people,” Brower said. “Essentially, it’s another resource for the return to the office and the creation of great experiences.”

In addition to being an author, Brower is a frequent speaker, a contributor for Forbes.com and Fast Company, and a principal with Steelcase.

More information about “The Secrets to Happiness at Work” is available on Brower’s website.