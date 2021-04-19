Pretty in pastel

Pastels 1 of 3

When we think of pastels, we think of spring. Nothing quite says spring like a pretty pastel. This season, try a new take on pastels with shades of soft rose, buttercup yellows, peony pinks, light lilacs and subtle bluebells. The more creative you are, the better styled this trend is! Try a head-to-toe look, or, if color isn’t your thing, choose a neutral look with a pop of color. An easy way to do this? Pair a pastel top with your go-to jeans and accessorize with shoes in another pastel.

For the full pastel fashion spread, see the April 2021 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.