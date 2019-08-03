Salon and boutique opening suburban location

A local salon and clothing store is opening its second location next week.

The James Salon & Boutique will open on Aug. 5 in Ada, at 550 Settlers Dr., as part of the village’s downtown development project.

The location includes a 2,000-square-foot clothing boutique on the main floor and a 3,300-square-foot, full-service salon and medical aesthetics spa on the second floor.

The James medical aesthetics spa includes services such as Botox, filler, microblading and microdermabrasion, resurfacing procedures, hydra facials, IPL treatments and medical grade facials.

After 11 years owning The James Salon in Gaslight Village in downtown East Grand Rapids, James Garnant-Cooper said it was time to take the “full personal experience” salon trend to other areas of West Michigan.

“The James Salon & Boutique offers guests an opportunity to relax, unwind and remove the veil they carry around in their daily lives,” Garnant-Cooper said. “Our personalized experience for our guests is truly what sets us apart, and we hope people will feel that the moment they enter our newest Ada location.”

Photo via fb.com