SHEFIT to partner with USA Pickleball

A Hudsonville-based performance apparel brand recently entered a partnership with national pickleball organization USA Pickleball.

In addition to becoming the official sports bra partner of the organization, SHEFIT’s partnership will include event activations and the establishment of the SHEFIT Rising Star Award, which will be given to standout female athletes at select USA Pickleball tournaments.

“We are excited to have SHEFIT join USA Pickleball in promoting the sport and pickleball athletes across the country,” said John Greene, managing director of partnerships for USA Pickleball. “We look forward to working together with a brand whose mission encourages that ‘every woman can be an athlete,’ as pickleball is a fun, social and inclusive sport that welcomes everyone to enjoy the healthy benefits of playing the game.”

SHEFIT is an innovative brand designing comfortable and stylish sports bras for active women. The brand is best known for its patented three-step “Zip. Cinch. Lift.” adjustability.

“SHEFIT is committed to supporting women so they feel confident in every aspect of their active lives,” said Michelle Zeller, chief marketing officer, SHEFIT. “Pickleball truly is a sport for all age groups and skill levels, and partnering with USA Pickleball, the national governing body of pickleball, gives us a terrific platform to reach millions of women who enjoy the sport.”

A signature component of the partnership will be the SHEFIT Rising Star Award, to be awarded to standout female athletes at select tournaments each year. The award will focus on players emerging in the sport and displaying a high level of commitment, perseverance and excellence on and off the court.

“Recognizing grit, effort and accomplishment has been part of SHEFIT’s fabric since the beginning,” Zeller said. “With the sport growing so quickly, we see a great opportunity to support the stars of tomorrow.”