Grand Rapids Foodie Fest coming to Calder Plaza

Three days of food and drink, live music and entertainment are coming to Calder Plaza this weekend in celebration of Independence Day.

Where AT GR, a local entertainment company, will host the Grand Rapids Foodie Fest 2022 from 3-10 p.m. Friday, July 1; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 2; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Calder Plaza, 300 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Fourth of July weekend family-friendly festival will offer live music and DJs, over 25 local food and merchandish vendors, and performances from comedians and dancers.

“The Foodie Fest will feature all varieties of cuisines while showcasing local retail and small business merchant vendors,” the organizers said on the Facebook event page. “There’s enough fun for kids, adults and everyone in between to be happy.”

Parking will be available at the Government Center Ramp (entrances are off Monroe Avenue NW and Ottawa Avenue NW), with parking rates of $1.25 per half-hour.

Street parking is free after 6 p.m. Friday and through the weekend.

A full list of vendors is here, along with the entertainment lineup and visitor information.

More information is available by contacting Amanda Hadd and Taia Vinson with Where AT GR, at (616) 319-3771 or whereatgr@gmail.com.