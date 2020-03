COVID-19 1 of 35

Grand Rapids photographer Brett Farmer traveled downtown and to Grandville to showcase how the COVID-19 pandemic has eliminated most traffic.

Grand Rapids residents seem to be taking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order seriously, as downtown appears to be deserted.

Farmer took the downtown photos Tuesday and was at RiverTown Crossings mall last weekend.

