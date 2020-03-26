Kids’ Food Basket to host virtual dance party

Twelve of West Michigan’s most acclaimed DJs are joining lyrical forces to create a live stream virtual music set that will support food-insecure children.

“Virtual Vibes: Dance for Kids’ Food Basket,” will raise funds for Kids’ Food Basket emergency relief efforts during the COVID-19 crisis. Each DJ will live stream a one-hour set from their homes, which will be broadcasted on the Kids’ Food Basket Facebook page.

“Kids’ Food Basket is so grateful that some of the greatest musical minds in West Michigan and beyond are willing to devote their talent and time to help us raise critical funds when it needed most,” said Bridget Clark Whitney, president and founding CEO of Kids’ Food Basket.

“Please send us 40 seconds of your dance moves to show your support to end childhood hunger right from the comfort and safety of your home! And please encourage your social followers to join in the fun!”

The virtual party begins at 7 p.m. Friday. The DJ lineup is as follows:

7 p.m. – DJ Tron, Choff and SuperDre

8 p.m. – Adrian Butler (AB), DJ Xcape and JWill4Real

9 p.m. – Henry Brooks, DJ Monk and Jared Johnston

10 p.m. Neddly & Meta:Tone (tag set) and Jamie Daniels

Donations can be made using text to give — text “KFB” to 56651 or online. The Young Professionals Organization of West Michigan will match the first $5,000 donated.

All videos will be shared on the Kids’ Food Basket Facebook page and Instagram.