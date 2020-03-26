Out + About: April 2020

­­­

Editor’s note: Due to the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order, many events have been canceled. Please check websites for updated information.

To list your event, send calendar information to Grand Rapids Magazine, c/o Calendar Editor, 401 Hall St. SW, Suite 331, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, fax (616) 459-4800, caleditor@geminipub.com. High-resolution photos welcomed. To meet publishing deadlines, information must be received two months prior to monthly magazine issue by the first of the month.



April 4 – Celtic Woman: The Grammy-nominated female Irish music group performs “Celebration – The 15th Anniversary Tour” with classic Irish songs and melodies, traditional step dancers and musicians. 7:30 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. Tickets are $39-$150. devosperformancehall.com.

April 3 – First Friday Gallery Hop: Participating galleries, shops and eateries stay open 6-9 p.m., presented by Avenue for the Arts. South Division Avenue between Fulton and Cherry streets. avenueforthearts.com.

April 4 – Easter Egg Hunt, Byron Center: Annual egg hunt for kids 2-10, plus visits with the Easter bunny. 11 a.m. ages 2-5; 11:15 a.m. ages 6-10. Whistlestop Park, 2120 76th St. SW. Free. byronrec.org.

April 4 – Easter Egg Hunt, Walker: Annual egg hunt for kids 3-8, plus pictures with the Easter bunny. 11 a.m. Walker Ice & Fitness Center, 4151 Remembrance Road NW. Free. walkericeandfitness.com.

April 4 – I Love the ’90s Bash: Bar Crawl Events hosts ’90s-themed bar crawl. 3-10 p.m. $20-$30. eventbrite.com.

April 4 – Indie Flea GR: Monthly local makers market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE. Free. indiefleagr.com.

April 4 – West Michigan Mom’s Sale: More than 200 booths with clothing, toys, furniture, car seats, strollers, accessories and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. Free; $3-$5 donations at door. westmichiganmomssale.com.

April 4-5 – West Michigan Pet Expo: Vendors, adoptable pets, demonstrations. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. DeltaPlex, 2500 Turner Ave. NW. $12 adults, $6 kids, ages 4 and under free. westmichiganstar.iheart.com/content/2019-10-08-west-michigan-pet-expo-2020.

April 11 – Easter Egg Hunt, Kentwood: Easter egg hunt for kids 10 and under, plus photos with the Easter bunny. 10 a.m. On the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton SE, Kentwood. Free. kentwood.us/easteregghunt.

April 11 – “Live at Night with the Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show”: 97.9 WGRD radio hosts. 8 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. devosperformancehall.com.

April 16-18 – Festival of Faith and Writing: Calvin University biennial event with speakers, concerts, workshops and film screenings. Begins noon Thu. 3201 Burton St. SE. $235, $135 students. ccfw.calvin.edu/festival.

April 17 – Circle Theater Season Kickoff: Fundraiser: American Graffiti in Concert, plus trivia, contests, silent auction, hot dog roast. 7 p.m. 1703 Robinson Road SE. $25. circletheatre.org/production/season-kickoff.

April 17 – JDRF Promise Gala: 22nd annual fundraiser for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation with Rock for the Cure theme, includes cocktails, dinner, entertainment and auctions. 6-11 p.m. 20 Monroe Live, 11 Ottawa Ave. NW. $200. jdrf.org.

April 18 – Grand River Valley Railroad Club Spring Train Show: More than 200 vendors of trains and model railroad supplies, books, photos, collectibles. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Home School Building, 5625 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. grvrrc.org.

April 18 – Lakeshore Earth Day Celebration: Events include Green March at 12:30 p.m. through downtown Grand Haven and Earth Day Fair (1-4 p.m.) at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. Also, music, presentations and horse-drawn carriage rides. visitgrandhaven.com.

April 18 – Party for the Planet: Celebrate Earth Day at John Ball Zoo and learn about saving the world’s resources and protecting wildlife; includes kids activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1300 W. Fulton St. $11 adults, $9 kids 3-12. jbzoo.org.

April 18 – Spectrum Health Foundation Gala: “Expect the Unexpected” includes social hour, dinner and program. 6 p.m. DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $250. spectrumhealth.org/foundation/events/gala.

April 21 – Spotlight on Seniors Health & Fitness Expo: 21st annual expo includes 70 vendors of senior-oriented businesses, free health screenings, door prizes, free snacks and lunch. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE, Kentwood. kentwood.us/spotlightonseniors.

April 22 – Blue Tie Ball: West Michigan Environmental Action Council’s sixth annual fundraiser with cocktails, dinner and auction. 6-10 p.m. City View, 401 Hall St. SW, Suite 103. $90, $75 members. wmeac.org/bluetieball.

April 23 – Woman Up & Celebrate: Michigan Women’s Foundation’s annual luncheon and awards. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. JW Marriott, 235 Louis St. NW. $100. miwf.org.

April 24 – Grandville Art & Chocolate Walk: Sixth annual showcase of student artwork in downtown business venues, plus chocolate and beverage stations ($3), kids art activities, music and entertainment. 5-9 p.m. Wilson and Chicago Drive, Grandville. cityofgrandville.com.

April 24 – Heart Ball: American Heart Association hosts annual fundraiser with cocktails, dinner, entertainment and live auction. 6 p.m. 20 Monroe Live, 11 Ottawa Ave. NW. $250. bit.ly/2020HeartBall.

April 24 – Kentwood Arbor Day Celebration: Tree-themed celebration with art from local students, environmental community booths and Kentwood Tree Beer. 4-9 p.m. Broad Leaf Local Beer, 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE, Kentwood. kentwood.us/parks.

April 25 – Huge Indoor Garage Sale: Community indoor sale includes clothes, tools, household goods, décor and kids items. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 5625 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming. Free. mihsb.org.

April 25 – Mayor’s Greening Initiative: Fifth annual Friends of Grand Rapids Parks community event to plant trees. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Garfield Park, 2111 Madison Ave. SE. friendsofgrparks.org/mayors-greening-initiative.

April 26 – Allegan Antiques Market: Monthly market features 400 exhibitors inside and outside, rain or shine. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Allegan County Fairgrounds, 150 Allegan County Fair Drive. $4. alleganantiques.com.

April 30 – Brilliance Awards: West Michigan Woman presents awards to honor success of women in the community. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Amway Grand Plaza, 187 Monroe Ave. NW. $95. westmichiganwoman.com/brilliance-awards.

April – Grand Rapids Griffins: Grand Rapids’ American Hockey League team, primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. Home games: April 1 vs. Texas Stars. April 10 vs. Chicago Wolves. Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $19-$40. griffinshockey.com.

April – West Michigan Whitecaps: Professional minor league baseball team is a member of the Midwest League and Class-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Home games: April 9-11 vs. Lansing Lugnuts. April 20-22 vs. Lake County Captains. April 23-26 vs. Great Lakes Loons. Fifth Third Ballpark, 4500 West River Drive NE, Comstock Park. $9-$17. whitecapsbaseball.com.

April 17-18 – Michigan Golden Gloves State Championships: Boxing competition. 7 p.m. DeltaPlex, 2500 Turner Ave. NW. michigangoldengloves.com/events.

April 18 – Run of the Mill 5K: Annual fun run supporting Windmill Island Gardens. 9:30 a.m. 1 Lincoln Ave., Holland. $20-$25. runsignup.com.

April 18 – Striders Classic: 22nd annual 5K run/walk and 10-miler; benefits Paradise Bound Ministries. 8 a.m. Covenant Christian High School, 1401 Ferndale Ave. SW. $25-$40. stridersrun.com.

April 19 – Gazelle Girl: Women’s 5K, 10K and half-marathon, benefiting Girls on the Run, YWCA, GROW, Gazelle Sports Foundation. 8 a.m. Calder Plaza, 250 Monroe Ave. NW. $35-$95. gazellegirlhalfmarathon.com.

April 22 – Bridge Walk for Autism: Hope Network’s sixth annual walk for autism awareness. 4-6 p.m. Blue Bridge at Front Avenue entrance, downtown Grand Rapids. Includes free admission after walk to Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW, with low-sensory experiences. hopenetwork.org/hope-network-foundation/blue-bridge-walk-autism.

April 23 – Hearts in Motion 5K: Heart Ministries hosts 5K, 10K and Flamingo Fun Run. 6:30 p.m. Faith Reformed Church, 220 W. Central Ave., Zeeland. $20-$35. runsignup.com/race/mi/zeeland/heartsinmotion5krunwalk10krun.

April 25 – Hurt the Dirt: Quarter-, half- and full marathon trail races. 8 a.m.; kids fun run 10:45 a.m. Luton Park, 10 Mile Road NE and Olde Meadow Drive NE, Rockford. $47-$72. hurtthedirt.com.

April 25 – Limb Loss Awareness 5K: Annual fundraiser for Kentwood Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive Recreation Programs; also 1-mile kids fun run. 9 a.m. Bowen Station Park, 4499 Bowen Blvd., Kentwood. $25-$35 adults, $5 kids run. kentwood.us/limbloss5k.

April 25 – Purple Community 5K: Sixth annual run/walk and kids 1-mile fun run benefiting Van Andel Institute. 8 a.m. Mary Free Bed YMCA, 5500 Burton St. SE. $20-$30 adults, $15-$25 kids 12 and under. vai.org.

April 25 – Rivertown Races: 5K, 10K and half-marathon races. 8 a.m. Millennium Park, 1415 Maynard Ave. SW, Walker. $25-$75. rivertownraces.com.

April 25-26 – Lakeshore Volleyfest: Michigan AAU volleyball for ages 12-18. DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. devosplace.org.

Through April 5 – “The Playboy of the Western World”: Presented by Theatre at Grand Valley. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Linn Maxwell Keller Theatre, 1 Campus Drive, Allendale. $16 adults, $14 seniors, $7 students. gvsu.edu/mtd/theatre-season-41.htm.

April 1-5 – “Antigone”: Aquinas College Theatre presents a tragedy set in the aftermath of the Civil War. 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun. 1703 Robinson Road SE. $6-$10. aquinas.edu.

April 3-5 – Latin American Film Festival: Tenth annual movie festival featuring award-winning independent films by Latin American and Latino directors. See website for films and times. Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE. Free. grlaff.org.

April 5 – “The Bachelor Live on Stage”: Romance reality TV series for local eligible bachelors hosted by Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin, plus audience participation and rose ceremony. 6 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $33-$172. devosperformancehall.com.

April 6 – Banff Mountain Film Festival: International film competition and screenings of short films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports and environment. 7 p.m. Covenant Fine Arts Center, Calvin College, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE. $13 adults, $10 children and students. calvin.edu.

April 11, 18 – River City Improv: Comedy improv team performs unscripted skits using audience suggestions. 7:33 p.m. April 11 at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE. $14 adults, $8 students. 7:33 p.m. April 18 at Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW. $15. rivercityimprov.com.

April 16-19 – “Paradise Lost”: Actors’ Theatre presents a drama about Satan and her plan for revenge on the Almighty God. 8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain St. NE. $28 adults, $24 seniors and students. actorstheatregrandrapids.org.

April 16-May 9 – “The Enchanted April”: Master Arts Theatre presents the story of four women renting a villa on the Italian seashore. 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. 75 77th St. SW. $17 adults, $15 seniors and students, $8.50 kids 12 and under. masterarts.org.

April 17-May 2 – “Clue The Musical”: LowellArts presents a comedic murder mystery with audience participation; based on the board game. 7:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. April 26. 223 W. Main St., Lowell. $20-$22. lowellartsmi.org.

April 18-19 – “Sleeping Beauty”: Michigan Ballet Academy performs the classic fairytale. 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun.; tea at 1 p.m. Jenison Center for the Arts. 8375 20th Ave., Jenison. $22 adults, $16 kids 4-13. michiganballet.org.

April 23-25 – “The Four Loves”: Turning Pointe School of Dance presents an original ballet about the three human loves (affection, friendship, eros) and the Divine love (charity). 7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 and 7 p.m. Sat. Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. $22-$24 adults, $17-$19 students. turningpointedance.org.

April 23-May 16 – “On Golden Pond”: Holland Civic Theatre presents the story of a couple returning to their summer home for the 48th year and a teenage boy. 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m. Sun. 50 W. Ninth St., Holland. $10-$18. hollandcivictheatre.org.

April 24-26 – Cathy Roe’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Competitive dance for kids and adults in a variety of styles, including ballet, contemporary, hip hop, tap and ethnic. DeVos Center for Arts and Worship, 2300 Plymouth Ave. SE. crudance.com.

April 24-May 2 – “The Tempest”: Calvin Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s tragedy. 7:30 p.m. Spoelhof Center Gezon Auditorium, Calvin University, 3201 Burton St. SE. calvin.edu.

April 24-May 3 – “Junie B. Jones The Musical”: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents a comedic musical about a sassy first grader. 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. 30 N. Division Ave. $12-$20. grct.org.

April 24-May 3 – “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Grand Rapids Ballet presents Shakespeare’s comedy about four star-crossed Athenians whose lives are turned upside down by a miscast spell. 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Peter Martin Wege Theatre, 341 Ellsworth Ave. SW. $30-$48. grballet.com.

April 25 – “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus Live”: Off-broadway comedy based on the book about dating, romance and marriage. 8 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $13-$55. devosperformancehall.com.

April 27 – FSC Screen Club: Fountain Street Church hosts monthly panel discussion about TV shows. This month: “Picard” (CBS). 6 p.m. 24 Fountain St. NE. Free. fountainstreet.org/screen-club.

April 30-May 3 – “Mamma Mia!”: Muskegon Civic Theatre tells the story of a young woman on her wedding day trying to determine which of three men is her father; set to music by ABBA. 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. Beardsley Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. $26.50. muskegoncivictheatre.org.

April 3 – Alice Cooper: Hard rock singer performs Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour with special guest Lita Ford. 8 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $47-$72. devosperformancehall.com.

April 3 – Coffee Classics Series: Grand Rapids Symphony presents “Mozart & Haydn” concert with free coffee and doughnuts. 10 a.m. St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE. $16, $5 students. grsymphony.org.

April 3 – Erin Zinddle and The Ragbirds: Indie-pop singer with special guest Via & Brooke. 7:30 p.m. Park Theatre, 248 S. River Ave., Holland. $12-$15. parktheatreholland.org.

April 3 – “Mozart & Haydn”: Grand Rapids Symphony presents Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto and Haydn’s Symphony No. 90. 8 p.m. St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE. $26 and up, $5 students. grsymphony.org.

April 4 – LowellArts House Concerts: The Willeys. 7 p.m. 223 W. Main St., Lowell. $10-$16. lowellartsmi.org.

April 4 – “Rhythm in Your Rubbish”: Touring family show with animated duo using ordinary items to make music, accompanied by Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra. 2 p.m. kids activities and instrument petting zoo, 3 p.m. concert. Forest Hills Fine Arts Center, 600 Forest Hill Ave. SE. $15. grsymphony.org.

April 8 – Brit Floyd: Pink Floyd show with highlights from “The Wall,” “Dark Side of the Moon” and “Wish You Were Here.” 8 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $42 and up. devosperformancehall.com.

April 10, 24 – Alley Door Club: Jazz, blues and folk in downtown Muskegon. April 10, Yard Sale Underwear. April 24, Big Daddy Fox & Friends. 7 p.m. Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. $10. frauenthal.org.

April 11 – Overdrive: Punk/metal rock band with special guest The Yesterdays. 7 p.m. Park Theatre, 248 S. River Ave., Holland. $10-$15. parktheatreholland.org.

April 15 – Link Up The Orchestra Rocks Family Concert: West Michigan Symphony presents a family concert with audience participation. 7 p.m. Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. $10 adults, $5 kids 14-18, kids 13 and under free. westmichigansymphony.com.

April 16 – SCMC Jazz Series: St. Cecilia Music Center hosts The Clayton Brothers Quintet. 7:30 p.m. 24 Ransom Ave. NE. $40-$45. scmc-online.org.

April 17 – Mardi Gras in Muskegon: West Michigan Symphony presents a concert of New Orleans jazz. 7:30 p.m. Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. $25-$62, $12 students. westmichigansymphony.com.

April 17-18 – Concerto – For Orchestra!: Grand Rapids Symphony classical concert includes music by Daniel Leo, Haydn and Bartok, with cellist Alicia Eppinga. 8 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $18-$90. grsymphony.org.

April 18 – Classics III: Beethoven: Holland Symphony Orchestra, Holland Chorale and Hope College choirs present a joint concert. 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, Hope College, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland. $22 adults, $5 students. hollandsymphony.org.

April 18 – Scot Bruce as Elvis: Musician/actor celebrates the King of Rock and Roll. 7:30 p.m. Van Singel FAC, 8500 Burlingame Ave. SW, Byron Center. $35 adults, $22 students. vsfac.com.

April 18 – Small Glories: Folk singer-songwriters. 8 p.m. Saugatuck Center for the Arts, 400 Culver St., Saugatuck. $33-$36. sc4a.org.

April 18, 25 – GRFAS Acoustic Saturday Night Concerts: Grand River Folk Arts concerts. April 18, GRFAS Founders, April 25, B Side Growlers and The Kwils. 7 p.m. Wealthy Theatre Annex, 1110 Wealthy St. SE. $15 adults, $12 seniors and students, $10 members, $5 kids under 12.

April 19 – The Pianists with Orli Shaham: Grand Rapids Symphony performs with pianist Orli Shaham. 6:30 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $33 and up, $5 students. grsymphony.org.

April 20 – Monday Night Jazz Gumbo: Monthly West Michigan Jazz Society concert with Greg Miller. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Casino Club, 3260 Salerno Drive NE. $15, $10 members. wmichjazz.org.

April 21 – Embellish Spring Concert: Handbell performance. 7:30 p.m. Calvin University Covenant Fine Arts Center, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE. $12. embellishhandbells.com/wordpress.

April 23 – Elton John: Rock/pop singer performs The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. 8 p.m. Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $200 and up. vanandelarena.com.

April 24 – Motherland House Concerts: Monthly concert of African music, art and storytelling. 6-8 p.m. LINC Up, 1167 Madison Ave. SE. $25-$30. eventbrite.com.

April 25 – Metropolitan Choir of Praise: Saturday Spring Concert. 7 p.m. Christ Chapel, Cornerstone University, 1001 East Beltline Ave. NE. Free-will offering. metropolitanchoir.org.

April 26 – Chamber Choir of Grand Rapids: Sounds of Spring concert with Chamber Choir alumni. 3 p.m. Basilica of St. Adalbert, 654 Davis Ave. NW. chamberchoirgr.org.

April 26 – Jazz in the Sanctuary: Fountain Street Church presents pianists Lisa Sung and Robin Connell. 3 p.m. 24 Fountain St. NE. $15. fountainstreet.org/jazz.

April 26 – Underground Concert Series: S3NY: String Trio of New York. 3 p.m. LaFontsee Galleries, 833 Lake Drive SE. $20-$25 adults, $10 students, kids 12 and under free. lafontsee.us.

April 30 – SCMC Chamber Series: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center presents “From Prague to Vienna” with music by Dvorak, Suk and Brahms. 7:30 p.m. 24 Ransom Ave. NE. $40-$45. scmc-online.org.

April – Downtown Market Cooking Classes: April 3, Coast to Coast Sushi. April 18, D.I.Y. Thai. April 24, Asian Street Foods. 435 Ionia Ave. SW. downtownmarketgr.com.

April – FLPC Art Workshops: April 3-4, “An Adventure Into Textures in Oils” by Barbara Schilling and “Gelli Prints: Mono Printing Without a Press” by Catherine Tonning. April 13-15, “Contemporary Watercolor” by Kathleen Mooney. April 23-25, “Encaustic Collage and Mixed Media” by Sarah Rehmer. Franciscan Life Process Center, 11650 Downes St. NE, Lowell. lifeprocesscenter.org.

April – Grand Rapids Public Libraries: Adults: book clubs, computer/technology instruction. Kids: LEGO Block Party, Mindstorm Saturdays, book clubs, Bilingual Pajama Time!, story times. grpl.org.

April – Johnson Center Workshops: April 7, “What It Really Means to Be an Executive Director.” April 29, “Your Personal Wellness Revolution.” Johnson Center for Philanthropy, 201 Front Ave. SW. Free. johnsoncenter.org.

April – Kent District Libraries: Adults: Sunday Afternoon Live concerts, Early Childhood Essentials, Apple Users Group, book sales, book discussions, computer/technology instruction. Kids: Pokémon Club, Teen Zone, book clubs, story times. kdl.org.

April 1 – Ford Museum Lecture: “Presidential Power: How Much Power Does the President Really Have?” by Roger B. Porter. 7 p.m. 303 Pearl St. NW. fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

April 3 – Contra Dance: Grand River Folk Arts Society hosts instruction and dancing. 7 p.m. 701 Fifth St. NW. $10 adults, $8 members, $6 students, $20 family.

April 7 – GRCC Diversity Lecture Series: Michael Skolnik, co-founder of The Soze Agency. 6 p.m. Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain St. NE. Free. grcc.edu/ODEI.

April 11 – GRAM Saturday Studio Session: Grand Rapids Art Museum hosts “Casting Plaster Vessels.” 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 101 Monroe Center NW. $35. artmuseumgr.org.

April 14 – Home School Information Nights: Information and Q&A about home schooling, including curriculum options, classes and socialization. 6-8 p.m. Home School Building, 5625 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming. $15/family. mihsb.org/homeschoolinfonights.

April 16 – Aquinas College Contemporary Writers Series: Author and poet Chris Merrill. 7:30 p.m. Wege Ballroom, Aquinas College, 1703 Robinson Road SE. aquinas.edu/contemporary-writers-series.

April 17 – Connect to KCAD: Information and tour for prospective students, including application process, scholarships and financial aid. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Kendall College of Art and Design at Ferris State University, 17 Fountain St. NW. kcad.edu/connect.

April 18 – KCAD Continuing Studies: Kendall College of Art and Design presents Bird Watching and Painting Course. 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, 701 W. Cloverdale Road, Hastings. kcad.ferris.edu/continuingstudies.

April 21 – Sambuza: Sister Colleen Ann Nagle teaches a cooking class of a Kenya meat dish in a homemade wrapper. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Franciscan Life Process Center, 11650 Downes St. NE, Lowell. $35. lifeprocesscenter.org.

April 21 – Secchia Garden Lecture: Meijer Gardens hosts “Foliage First: Three Easy Steps to Transform Your Landscape and Container Designs” by Karen Chapman. 7 p.m. 1000 East Beltline Ave. NE. Free with admission. meijergardens.org.

April 26 – GRAM Adult Workshop: Grand Rapids Art Museum hosts “Paper Marbling.” 12:30-3:30 p.m. 101 Monroe Center NW. $35. artmuseumgr.org.

April 27 – Grand Rapids Audubon Club: “The Birds of Borneo” by Brian Allen. 7:30 p.m. Aquinas College Donnelly Center, 1607 Robinson Road SE. Public welcome. Free. graud.org.

April 28 – Passport to Adventure: Calvin University presents travel film series: “The Road to Namibia” by Rick Ray. 7 p.m. Calvin University Covenant Fine Arts Center, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE. $6 adults, $3 students. calvin.edu/academics/call/travel-film-series.

