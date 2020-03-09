Indigo Humboldt Bag, $235, Mercy Supply Co.,mercysupply.com; Friends colouring book, $10.95, Rebel, rebelgr.com; See America book, $19.95, Rebel; Water Bottle, $35.95, Rebel; Good as Gold travel jewelry case; $38, Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts, kennedyfloral.com; Rifle Paper Company Notebook, $8.95, Mason Jones, masonjonesshops.com; Cherry Republic Cherry Nut Mix, $12.50, Mason Jones; Luggage Tag, $30, Mason Jones; Passport Cover, $60, Mason Jones; Hand Sanitizer, $6, Dear Prudence, dearprudence.com; Wallet, $19, Dear Prudence; Hand Cream, $12, Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts; Kate’s Real Food tram bar, $2.99,
Bill & Paul’s Sportshaus,
billandpauls.com; The GFB gluten free bites, $1.29, Bill & Paul’s. Photo by Angela Ciccu
Styled by Jennifer Pickering
Your flight is booked, your hotel is secured and now it’s time to decide what to pack. Creating the perfect carry-on is essential, from necessities like an easily accessible wallet to carry your credit cards and ID to snacks and activities for the plane, Grand Rapids boutiques are the place to go to stock up for your journey.
Charlsie Dewey is the managing editor for Grand Rapids Magazine. She previously served as the digital editor for Grand Rapids Magazine (grmag.com). She also spent five years working as a print and digital reporter for the Grand Rapids Business Journal.
