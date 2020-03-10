Academy of Country Music nominates Van Andel Arena for award

A local venue is receiving national recognition.

Van Andel Arena was nominated for Arena of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

The arena is among five nominees, which includes Infinite Energy Center, in Duluth, Georgia; Madison Square Garden in New York, New York; Staples Center in Los Angeles, California; and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Arena of the Year Award is presented to an arena that is not associated with a casino; it is selected by a professional panel of judges.

According to the academy, the arena must have bought or promoted at least five country concerts/dates from Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2019, be in good standing with all agents and helped to promote country ticket sales.

The winner will be named at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The award show will be televised on CBS at 8 p.m. and hosted by 15-time Academy of Country Music winner Keith Urban.

Other categories from ACM include Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year.