Michigan Titanium triathlon canceled for 2020

The 2020 Michigan Titanium triathlon race was canceled because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Kent County.

The 140.6-mile race, which features running, biking and swimming, was scheduled for Aug. 16 after organizers announced plans in June to move forward.

“We desperately wanted to hold this event, especially after not being able to put on Grand Rapids Triathlon last month,” said Jon Conkling, co-race director. “We are triathletes too, so we understand the strong desire to compete. Sadly, considering where we are at right now, it would be irresponsible to continue planning to hold the event. We simply cannot put our athletes, their families, volunteers, spectators and our community at risk given the current continued state of the pandemic.”

There are several options available to athletes who are affected by the triathlon cancellation.

They include: