Alt City Beverage Company to open in Downtown Market

Alt City Beverage Company will open its first retail location inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market later this summer after a successful graduation from the Downtown Market’s Incubator Kitchen.

Drawing inspiration from Grand Rapids’ beer-related nickname, Alt City Beverage Company’s name is derived from its mission to provide alternative beverage options in Beer City, USA.

All beverages will be created in-house utilizing high-quality and ethically sourced ingredients, offering thoughtful and creative nonalcoholic substitutes to classic and contemporary cocktails with a seasonally rotating menu. Zero-proof cocktail options for this summer will include the French 75 made with gin spice, lemon sherbet, verjus blanc and a splash of “champagne” acid that gives the drink the familiar dry bite of champagne.

Alt City Beverage Company was founded by brothers Paul and Chad Clark, who began production in the Incubator Kitchen in May 2019. There, they further developed their signature nitro cold brew coffees.

Paul Clark was familiar with the Incubator Kitchen program, having previously utilized it for his food truck business, Do Your Wurst.

“Using the Incubator Kitchen is an affordable way to launch a new food business,” he said. “But it’s the resources, connections and opportunities provided by the Downtown Market that have helped us break through and prepared us to take this step of opening a brick-and-mortar location.”

“Not only are we excited to celebrate Alt City as they graduate from the market’s Incubator Kitchen, we are even more excited regarding their decision to become a part of the market experience on an even larger scale as a Market Hall tenant,” said Mimi Fritz, Downtown Market president and CEO. “With Paul and Chad having a combined 40 years of restaurant experience, we know they’re the right people to bring this concept to the market.”

Alt City Beverage Company expects to open for business in mid-August.