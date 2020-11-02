Meijer Toy Book offers safer shopping option

Meijer released a new catalog featuring its “top toy” picks for an early look as families plan their tactics for safe holiday shopping.

More than 1.2 million households across the Midwest received a colorful, interactive reminder last week the holidays and chances for gift giving are fast approaching. The new Meijer Toy Book is designed to offer the classic hands-on catalog approach, so kids can circle their choices and share with parents and other relatives.

Meijer said the hottest items on the “top toy” list are designated throughout the catalog with special icons. Items from the book will be available for free Meijer Pickup throughout the holiday season.

“There is no greater feeling than when you watch children open gifts and see their eyes light up, especially when it is something from the wish list they created,” said May Graceffa, divisional merchandise manager for toys at Meijer. “Now more than ever, shoppers are looking for multiple ways to shop and have the toys in their hands as soon as they can, so we are focused on doing our part to help them check them off their list.”

Graceffa said the Meijer Toy Book was designed to encourage engagement and recall the days when families would huddle over holiday catalogs, so the book offers kids an opportunity to fill out and color their wish list on the catalog’s Color-A-Wish page.

Now until Dec. 20, families can share their children’s color wish page using #colorawishsweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram to enter for a chance to win a $100 Meijer Gift Card. To learn more about the Color-A-Wish sweepstakes, click here.

In addition to toys, Meijer also expects more kids are looking for a reason to be active. The retailer added a trampoline and pop-a-shot, as well as other sporting good items to this year’s toy book. Meijer stores currently are offering $15 off when shoppers spend $100 on items from toys and sporting goods, excluding electronics and video games, for the holiday season.

“We have increased inventory for this coming season, developed new ways for customers to shop and are looking forward to bringing smiles to kids on Christmas Day,” Graceffa said. “Giving families a way to engage with our Meijer Toy Book and watching kids get super excited as we get closer to the holiday is why we do what we do.”