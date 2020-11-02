Just brew it

Photo styled by Jennifer Pickering

Grand Rapids long ago earned its Beer City nickname with its abundance of great breweries (which have only continued to multiply), so it’s no wonder the city’s retailers quickly began carrying everything from beer-themed puzzles and scented candles to paraphernalia like coasters, bottle openers and beer koozies.

Whether you’re a hardcore beer enthusiast or someone who just enjoys the occasional craft IPA, you can find exactly what you are looking for to complement your drinking style at these local retailers. Don’t forget to grab a growler or six-pack at your favorite brewery either — many offer beer to-go now.