Just brew it

Gifts to satisfy all beer drinkers.
By
-
8
Top, left to right: Black Stainless Steel Growler, $40, and Koozie, $3, Brewery Vivant, breweryvivant.com; Drink Local Bottle Opener, $25, Pretzels, $5, and Beer Puzzle, $22, Kennedy’s Flowers and Gifts, kennedyfloral.com; Drunken Onion Dip Mix, $4.95, Spice Merchants, spicemerchants.biz; Growler of Beer, $9, Harmony Brewery, harmonybeer.com; Beer City Bottle Opener, $9.97, and Drink Michigan Beer Glass, $4.97, Oh, Hello Co. Paper and Gifts, ohhelloco.com; North Wood Coaster Set, $32, Woosah, spreadingthewoosah.com. Bottom, left to right: Grand Lager Beer, $9.99/4 pack, and Tropical Saison Beer, $14.99/4 pack, Brewery Vivant; Bourbon Snack Mix, $15, Kennedy’s Flowers and Gifts; Various Books, $14.99 - $16.99, Woosah; Graf Lantz Wool Coasters, $24, and Michigan Cheese Board, $40, Mason Jones, masonjonesshops.com; Guajillo Chili Chocolate, $6.95, and Beer City Candle, $24.99, Spice Merchants Photo by Angela Ciccu

Photo styled by Jennifer Pickering

Grand Rapids long ago earned its Beer City nickname with its abundance of great breweries (which have only continued to multiply), so it’s no wonder the city’s retailers quickly began carrying everything from beer-themed puzzles and scented candles to paraphernalia like coasters, bottle openers and beer koozies.

Whether you’re a hardcore beer enthusiast or someone who just enjoys the occasional craft IPA, you can find exactly what you are looking for to complement your drinking style at these local retailers. Don’t forget to grab a growler or six-pack at your favorite brewery either — many offer beer to-go now.

Facebook Comments