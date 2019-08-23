Lands’ End opening first Grand Rapids store

A retailer that sells “timeless style” for women, men, children and the home is coming to Grand Rapids.

Lands’ End is opening a location at the Shops at CenterPoint in Grand Rapids, at 3665 28th St. SE, according to Colliers International West Michigan today.

The store, which will occupy the former 7,800-square-foot Dress Barn location, will open this fall.

Lands’ End — mainly an online retailer — has 20 stores in the country.

This will be the second Lands’ End location in West Michigan, with the other at RiverTown Crossings in Grandville, at 3622 Rivertown Pkwy. SW.

Founded in 1963 as a catalog retailer, Lands’ End ships to more than 150 countries around the world.

Photo via fb.com