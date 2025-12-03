The house that friends built

Immersed in real estate and renovations growing up in Grand Rapids, Ella Baker transitioned to Michigan State’s prestigious interior design program.

Graduating in the spring of 2020, Baker and her family bought a 8,500 square foot home on a half-acre in Heritage Hill’s northeast side. Built by furniture magnet Albert Stickley in 1897, after World War II it was divided into five units.

Painting the exterior, they rebuilt the front porch, did column restoration, replicated trim work in the 10-foot foot high ceilings, refinished the floors on the first floor and updated the plumbing. Removing a layer of plaster over the living room fireplace one evening, they discovered a red marble surround that had been covered for decades. Baker’s living room, which was formerly the dining room when it was a single-family home, is now designed around the marble fireplace. A warm oatmeal color adds depth to the dining room.

In the fall of 2022, Baker, her husband, Connor Baker, and several friends from Michigan State moved into five of the units as renters in what’s taken on a version of the sitcom, Friends. Two large one-bedroom apartments are on the third floor, the second floor has two one-bedroom apartments. Each has their own kitchen and living rooms. While a number of new tenants have moved in, the family atmosphere has stayed consistent.

“Everyone is friends and we get along well,” said Baker. “It’s a home that’s become a second family. We all respect the design and history.”

A few blocks from downtown, the location pairs well. Renovations in the area have spiked over the past decade.

“There’s been a huge push for restoring single and multiple family homes here,” she said.

Baker and Connor, have a two-bedroom apartment on the first floor. Her well-rounded office is layered with intricate millwork, a mosaic tile fireplace and interesting motifs repeated around the room. A rounded glass window allows ample sunlight and expansive views of Prospect St. Ornate mosaic tile work adorns the fireplace and plaster motifs stretch across the ceiling.

“My office is amazing and a very inspiring place,” said Baker. “It’s great to be able to walk to many places we got to.”

Starting Element Design Studio in the fall of 2024, Baker’s reputation expanded quickly. Fifty percent of her clients are in metro Grand Rapids, 25 percent are across Michigan and the rest in the Midwest.

With a passion for historic homes, keen eye for intricate design, Baker is comfortable tackling a range of projects from historic renovations, to new builds. Her design philosophy is anchored in blending traditional design with a modern flair, EDS offers a fresh perspective on luxury interiors. Baker believes in the power of design to transform spaces and the way people live in them.