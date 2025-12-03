City seeks new projects for Neighborhood Match Fund initiative

Looking for a way to make a lasting impact in your neighborhood? The City of Grand Rapids is inviting residents to bring their ideas — and their communities — to life as the Neighborhood Match Fund (NMF) opens its next round of funding.

Since its launch in 2017, the NMF has invested $1.1 million in 343 resident-led projects, each designed to strengthen connections, celebrate neighborhood identity, and enhance quality of life across the city.

The Fund is now accepting proposals for projects taking place between March and August 2026. Grants range from $500 to $5,000 for initiatives that are inclusive, community-driven, and focused on bringing neighbors together.

Grand Rapids residents and community-based organizations may apply through December 31. Each project must be led by a resident of the neighborhood where the activity will occur.

Applications will first be reviewed by the NMF Project Coordinator and the Office of Equity and Engagement for completeness and alignment with program goals. Qualifying proposals will then be evaluated by a diverse, community-led team that makes recommendations for final approval.

Approved project leaders will move into the contracting phase, meeting with the NMF coordinator and team to clarify project scope, set expectations, plan inclusive outreach strategies, and explore ways to create events or activities that foster genuine connection among neighbors.

For more information, email nmf@grcity.us or visit grandrapidsmi.gov/nmf.