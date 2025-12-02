Bubbles & Brews Bash pops into a new home at The Gilmore

If your December calendar needs a little sparkle, WYCE’s 24th annual Bubbles & Brews Bash is ready to deliver. The beloved community party lands at a new venue this year — The Gilmore in Comstock Park — on Thursday, Dec. 18, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The art deco space at 5179 W. River Drive sets the stage for an evening packed with bubbles, brews and a whole lot of local flavor.

“Our Bubbles & Brews Bash brings together the community for an upbeat, jazz-inspired holiday celebration, all in support of West Michigan’s only independent community radio station,” said WYCE Station Manager Phil Tower.

Expect a lively mix of sparkling wine tastings, craft beer, zero-proof options, appetizers, raffles and plenty of holiday cheer. Live music fuels the festive vibe, with Third Coast Swing channeling the bright bounce of 1930s and ’40s jazz and West Michigan Voices of Pride adding a warm, seasonal glow.

While the night ultimately benefits WYCE 88.1 FM, this isn’t your typical fundraiser — it’s more of a December must-do for anyone who likes their holidays with a little fizz. Free on-site parking and easy accessibility at the new location mean getting to the fun is simpler than ever.

Raffle baskets loaded with food, wine and entertainment packages round out the night, giving guests extra chances to take home something special while supporting community radio.

Advance tickets are $38.80 online through noon Dec. 18. If they haven’t sold out, tickets will also be available at the door for a $35 donation (cash, check or Venmo). Ages 21+ with ID are welcome.

And if you’re already looking ahead to February? WYCE keeps the music rolling with the Jammie Awards on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.

For updates, visit WYCE’s Facebook page or website at grcmc.org.