Grand Rapids scores indoor futsal facility

The indoor sports scene in Grand Rapids is about to get a little more interesting.

A new year-round facility dedicated to futsal — a fast-paced, small-sided version of soccer played on a hard court — is set to open in fall 2026, offering players a space designed specifically for the indoor game rather than traditional indoor soccer.

The privately funded complex is being developed by local real estate investors Jessie Zamudio and Cristian Rodriguez. The facility will be located at 1590 Madison Ave SE— the fulfillment of a long-standing vision and life-long goal Zamudio has had since being a kid.

“This has always been about creating the right environment for the youth,” said Zamudio. “A space designed specifically not only for futsal. A place where people can grow, compete, and dream bigger. A place where people can step in and feel that the sky is the limit”

Unlike many indoor soccer venues that adapt turf fields for multiple uses, the facility is being designed around futsal itself. Plans call for two full game courts or three training courts with professional-grade hard flooring suited to the sport’s speed and technical demands. The building will be climate-controlled for year-round use and will also include four to six pickleball courts, multipurpose event space, private training areas and on-site parking.

The arena will serve a wide range of users, including youth clubs, adult leagues, schools, tournament organizers and community groups. It is intended to provide a dedicated environment for futsal competition and training — something not currently available in the region.

The space will also become the official home of OLé Futsal Club, housing both its Youth Academy and Pro teams. Programming will include leagues, clinics, camps and private training opportunities for players of various ages and skill levels.

In addition, the facility will function as a training hub for East Futbol Club, which incorporates futsal into its player development model. With more than 30 competitive teams projected next fall, the club will use the space for structured futsal training designed to complement outdoor soccer.

Beyond club use, the venue will be available for rentals, tournaments and private events. Organizers expect it to host thousands of athletes and families annually while expanding access to consistent indoor training opportunities.