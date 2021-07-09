Holland Farmers Market partners with chiropractor to promote healthy eating

The Holland Farmers Market teamed up with its community outreach partner, Higher Health Chiropractic, to launch a new Kids Produce Program that encourages children to develop healthy eating habits by purchasing fruits and vegetables.

The partnership allows children and their guardians to get Kids Produce Program coupons when they visit the Higher Health Chiropractic table at the farmers market, which is located at 150 W. Eighth St. in Holland. Each coupon is valued at $1, and it can be used to purchase a fruit or vegetable at any of the applicable vendors at the market.

“Higher Health Chiropractic is excited to partner with the Holland Farmers Market for the Kids Produce Program,” said Dr. Andrew White, owner and chief practitioner at Higher Health Chiropractic. “At Higher Health, we place a significant emphasis on pediatrics and family care. Our goal is to help raise a healthy generation of kids in our community. To accomplish this, it begins with education and experiences. We are proud of this program, as it will educate children on where food comes from while giving them the experience of purchasing their food.”

The coupons are available at the farmers market on Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Higher Health Chiropractic tent. Vendors will be reimbursed $1 by Higher Health Chiropractic for each coupon they collect and return to the Holland Farmers Market staff.