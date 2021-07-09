Lakeshore Museum Center hosting walking tours of downtown Muskegon

Lakeshore Museum Center will be hosting two 90-minute walking tours, the Historic Tour and the Art and Architecture Tour, in downtown Muskegon throughout the summer.

The Historic Walking Tour will allow participants to learn about the past and current uses and occupants of historic businesses and residences. Guests will learn about the McCraken house, Charles Hackley’s father, the Spaniola family who operated the market on Western Avenue and other stories about downtown Muskegon.

The Art and Architecture Tour will focus on the public art installations, murals and architectural styles of downtown Muskegon. Some of the stops will include the statues in Hackley Park, Richardsonian Romanesque buildings and recent summer art additions to downtown.

The tours will be alternating Mondays and Thursdays, which include July 12, 22 and 26; Aug. 5, 9, 19, and 23; and Sept. 2.

Tickets for all tours are $13 for Lakeshore Museum Center members and $15 for nonmembers. To register and purchase tour tickets, visit the Historic Walking Tour event website and the Art and Architecture Tour event website.