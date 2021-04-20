Heritage Hill Garden Tour returning in 2021

The annual Heritage Hill Garden Tour will return in June and this year will be followed by a community festival in Pleasant Park.

The tour, taking place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 19, winds through the private gardens of the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood, highlighting an assortment of garden styles and sizes.

“For those of us who live here, our gardens are truly a labor of love and creativity,” said Karen Coy, Heritage Hill resident and co-founder of the Heritage Hill Garden Club.

Coy said one garden has a “large park-like setting,” another a “lush oasis.” Featured on the tour will be gardens with water fountains, antique statues, and even an outdoor pizza oven.

The annual tour returns after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“We are excited for it to return bigger and better than ever,” said Barbara Draughon, executive director of the Heritage Hill Association. “We look forward to bringing the community together with the addition of the festivities at Pleasant Park, where there will be fun for all ages.”

The post-tour festival at Pleasant Park will feature food trucks, an outdoor marketplace and children’s activities. The event is free to the public and will end at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the tour are available now on the Heritage Hill website or at the Heritage Hill administration office for $12. On the day of the tour, tickets will be available on-site for $15. A discounted rate of $10 per ticket is available in advance for parties of 10 or more.

For more information, including sponsorship and vendor opportunities, contact the Heritage Hill office at (616) 459-8950 or heritage@heritagehillweb.org.