Local fashion designer to open first retail store

Grand Rapids-based fashion designer RC Caylan is bringing his designs to Breton Village this summer.

The flagship store for RC Caylan Atelier will feature a retail area, as well as a production space for premade and custom designs.

Caylan’s designs have been worn by celebrities walking red carpets around the world, as well as models walking the runways of New York Fashion Week. Caylan’s current workshop is just enough space for him and his team to work on custom orders.

Despite the successes Caylan has experienced so far in his career, this retail space is an important milestone for the designer, his team and his career. The 1,062-square-foot location will offer more space for Caylan to display his work.

“Since opening my atelier/work studio, I have always dreamed of having my own retail store,” Caylan said. “This move is a huge step in my career, and I am very excited to be able to share my brand with our local fashion enthusiasts.”

Breton Village has welcomed a variety of fashion, health and fitness brands over the years. In addition to the area’s focused retail offerings, it also maintains close connections to the local community.

“It has not been easy for me to really connect to our local community because I don’t currently offer that retail aspect,” Caylan said. “But this time, it’s going to be different. Fashion enthusiasts will have access to me personally — whether they’re looking for ready-couture or custom-made garments.”

RC Caylan Atelier is expected to open its doors this summer at 1876 Breton Road SE.