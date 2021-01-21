Grand Rapids Public Museum to offer after-school classes

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will start offering after-school education classes to children in grades 3-5 weekly on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. from Feb. 3-March 24 at the Van Andel Museum Center, 272 Pearl St. NW.

“We’re excited to continue offering these unique and interactive after-school experiences to the public,” said Erin Koren, the GRPM’s director of education. “We’ve noticed that students have been fully invested in the material they’ve learned, and it’s been showcased through their ability to ask questions and make connections to the curriculum confidently.”

Museum educators will lead small-group, hands-on learning experiences tied to classroom curriculum objectives in science, history and culture. GRPM’s classes will include science laboratories, artifact exploration, behind-the-scenes exhibit exploration and more.

Science-based classes include What’s in Your River, where students will perform chemical tests on water from the Grand River and DNA extractions. Students will extract and visualize DNA from fruits and from their own cheek cells.

In museum exploration classes, like Dream It, Build It Lego Bricks and Expedition Egypt, students will interact with artifacts and technology that are not offered during general visits and will be in exhibits through guided tours.

Students will have to complete a health screening at drop-off, and GRPM educators also will have to complete a health screening prior to arrival. There will be eight students per class and parents will not be able to participate in the program. Masks will be required throughout the building and class sessions.

Classes are $25 for the public and $20 for GRPM members per class. For more information on after-school education classes and to register today, visit the museum’s website.