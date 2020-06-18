Grand Rapids Public Museum reopening next month

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will reopen its doors July 1 after closing in February due to the new coronavirus.

The museum will open to members for the first three days, July 1-3. The general public can visit the museum July 6.

The TOYS! exhibit will reopen when the museum opens and will remain on display until mid-August. Its Bodies Revealed exhibition will be extended to Sept. 27. The Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with LEGO bricks exhibition is scheduled to begin Nov. 7.

“We look forward to welcoming our community back to our space after nearly four months of being closed,” said Dale Robertson, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Public Museum. “Our team has taken many steps and precautions to limit risks associated with COVID-19 transmission in our spaces. Visitors will see new procedures, including at the museum’s entry and throughout our exhibition spaces.”

To adjust to the new normal, staff and guests will be asked to wear face masks unless an individual is medically unable to. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available for purchase at the Curiosity Shop.

The museum will temporarily remove high-touch areas and experiences, including touch screens and virtual reality experiences.

Signage will be added at the entrance, as well as throughout the building to remind guests about maintaining 6 feet of distance from other groups. The museum will add hand sanitizing stations and further implement a detailed cleaning protocol.

Visitors can purchase tickets online at grpm.org.