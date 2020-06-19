Divani reopening for weekend dinner service

A downtown Grand Rapids fine dining restaurant and cocktail bar is reopening this weekend.

Molly Kopen, owner of Divani, at 15 Ionia Ave. SW, Suite 130, in downtown Grand Rapids behind Van Andel Arena, said in a Facebook post that she is reopening her restaurant and bar on Friday.

We are very excited to be reopening this Friday, June 19 and look forward to seeing all of you that we have missed so… Posted by Divani on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Kopen said “for the time being,” Divani will only be open for dinner 4-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with reservations “highly suggested” due to limited space, but she hopes to add Thursday dinner service soon. She expects she won’t add Tuesday and Wednesday hours for quite some time due to the cancellation of downtown events that drive her restaurant’s business.

“I’m extremely excited to reopen,” Kopen said Thursday. “I don’t do this because I need a job; it’s because I love this. I love my team; I love the relationship with my guests. … Not having the opportunity to live like that has been sad to me and sad to everybody. I want to get back to it and create some sense of normalcy and security for everyone.”

Divani, which Kopen bought and converted from a bar to an upscale restaurant in 2014, is known for its contemporary American, globally inspired cuisine; handcrafted cocktails; extensive liquor collection; and international wine and beer menu.

The new menu includes starters such as charcuterie and cheese boards, duck spring rolls, beef tartar and shrimp and grits; entrées such as burgers, lasagna, filet mignon and Cajun diver scallops; and desserts like chocolate bombe, various flavors of crème brûlée, Belgian chocolate flourless torte and New York-style cheesecake.

To make a reservation, visit Divani’s Open Table page.