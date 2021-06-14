Grand Rapids Public Library’s adult summer reading program returns

The Grand Rapids Public Library’s annual GR Reads, a summer reading program for adults, runs through Aug. 31.

The program allows adults to read any of the library’s six selected books and participate in 19 free events. The books will include various genres of fiction and nonfiction.

2021 GR Reads titles

“Black Bottom Saints: a novel” by Alice Randall

“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune

“The Library Book” by Susan Orlean

“A Mind Spread Out On the Ground” by Alicia Elliott

“The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton

“Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In” by Phuc Tran

GR Reads program guide

June

Thursday, 7 p.m., A Conversation with Two Eagles Marcus

June 19, 1 p.m., Comic Geek Out

June 21, 7 p.m., GR Crime Tour

June 24, 4 p.m., Curator Battle: GRPL v. GRPM

June 26, 2 p.m., African American Live Museum

June 29, 6:30 p.m., Private Love, Public School

July

July 14, 7 p.m., GR Crime Tour

July 22, 7 p.m., A Conversation with Two Eagles Marcus

July 28, 7 p.m., GR Reads: The Movies – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

August

Aug. 3, 7 p.m., The Good Life is Our Birthright

Aug. 4, 7:00 p.m., Panel on Modern Families

Aug. 11, 7 p.m., GR Reads: The Movies – Minari

Aug.12, 6 p.m., Mastering the Art of Pho

Aug. 19, 7 p.m., GR Crime Tour

Aug. 21, 10 a.m., Cerulean Sea Family Celebration

Aug. 25, 7 p.m., GR Reads: The Movies – Clue

Aug. 26, 7 p.m., A Conversation with Two Eagles Marcus

Available anytime

Black History Tour of Downtown Grand Rapids

Share Your Library Story

For more information, visit GRPL’s website or call (616) 988-5400.