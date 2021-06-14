Grand Rapids Public Library’s adult summer reading program returns

The Grand Rapids Public Library’s annual GR Reads, a summer reading program for adults, runs through Aug. 31.
The program allows adults to read any of the library’s six selected books and participate in 19 free events. The books will include various genres of fiction and nonfiction.
2021 GR Reads titles
“Black Bottom Saints: a novel” by Alice Randall
“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune
“The Library Book” by Susan Orlean
“A Mind Spread Out On the Ground” by Alicia Elliott
“The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton
“Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In” by Phuc Tran
GR Reads program guide
June
- Thursday, 7 p.m., A Conversation with Two Eagles Marcus
- June 19, 1 p.m., Comic Geek Out
- June 21, 7 p.m., GR Crime Tour
- June 24, 4 p.m., Curator Battle: GRPL v. GRPM
- June 26, 2 p.m., African American Live Museum
- June 29, 6:30 p.m., Private Love, Public School
July
- July 14, 7 p.m., GR Crime Tour
- July 22, 7 p.m., A Conversation with Two Eagles Marcus
- July 28, 7 p.m., GR Reads: The Movies – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
August
- Aug. 3, 7 p.m., The Good Life is Our Birthright
- Aug. 4, 7:00 p.m., Panel on Modern Families
- Aug. 11, 7 p.m., GR Reads: The Movies – Minari
- Aug.12, 6 p.m., Mastering the Art of Pho
- Aug. 19, 7 p.m., GR Crime Tour
- Aug. 21, 10 a.m., Cerulean Sea Family Celebration
- Aug. 25, 7 p.m., GR Reads: The Movies – Clue
- Aug. 26, 7 p.m., A Conversation with Two Eagles Marcus
Available anytime
- Black History Tour of Downtown Grand Rapids
- Share Your Library Story
For more information, visit GRPL’s website or call (616) 988-5400.
