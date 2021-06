Meijer Gardens announces lineup for 2021 summer concert series

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park on Monday released the 2021 lineup for its Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens.

The concert series will feature 28 shows beginning July 18. All shows will take place even if it is raining with weather delays possible.

There will be 1,900 general admission tickets available for each concert, which can be purchased online. There will be no ticket returns or refunds.

To save $5, members can begin purchasing their tickets between 9 a.m. June 26 and midnight July 9. After July 10, members will save $2 per ticket. Tickets will start going on sale to the public at 9 a.m. July 10.

There will be no on-site ticket sales at Meijer Gardens. Tickets can be purchased online at Etix.com or by phone at (800) 514-3849. There will be a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction.

2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens lineup