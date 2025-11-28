Handmade holiday finds await

West Michigan’s Farmgirl Flea Holiday Market returns this November, offering one of the area’s largest holiday shopping experiences. Hosted at Countryside Greenhouse in Allendale, the market brings together more than 250 makers, pickers, and vintage vendors, transforming the space into a bustling winter marketplace filled with antiques, decor, boutique clothing, artisan goods, painted and repurposed furniture, and countless gifts for shoppers hoping to get a head start on their holiday lists. The market’s signature farmhouse aesthetic, celebrated at its three annual flea events, has earned Farmgirl Flea national recognition, but its roots remain proudly local, offering a space where West Michigan creators and collectors can connect directly with the community.

Visitors can expect the familiar hum of Christmas music, the scent of fresh greenery, aisles lined with curated goods, and the return of one of the event’s most popular guests: Santa Claus, who will be on hand to greet families and add to the weekend’s festive energy. Food trucks and concessions give shoppers the chance to warm up and refuel between booths, and an on-site ATM ensures easy access for those hoping to take home more than they planned. For many, the Farmgirl Flea Holiday Market has become far more than a shopping event; it is an annual outing where friends gather, families make memories, and new traditions take shape. Co-owner Jessica Plaisier says the market’s enduring appeal comes from its atmosphere as much as its offerings, noting that guests return each year not only to find special gifts but to soak in the spirit of the season and experience the warmth of a community celebration.

The Farmgirl Flea Holiday Market runs Friday, November 28, from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday, November 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Countryside Greenhouse, 9050 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale. Admission is $7 each day, available online or cash only at the gate. For tickets and additional details, visit farmgirlflea.com or follow @farmgirlflea_market on Instagram and @FarmgirlFlea on Facebook.