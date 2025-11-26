More than a dozen ways to decorate au naturel

For many West Michigan families, Thanksgiving weekend marks more than the end of the pumpkin-pie parade—it’s the unofficial green light to start decking the halls. In my own house, it was a non-negotiable tradition: leftovers in the fridge, holiday records on repeat, and the Christmas tree standing tall by Sunday night. There’s something especially grounding about that ritual, the way the scent of fresh evergreens or the simple pleasure of stringing cranberries bridges autumn gratitude with winter wonder.

This year, as more of us look to celebrate the season with intention—and maybe a little less plastic—there’s renewed joy in turning to the natural world for inspiration. From beeswax candles and citrus garlands to foraged pinecones and locally grown greens, the options for earth-friendly adornment are as beautiful as they are sustainable. Here, you’ll find more than a dozen ways to decorate with biodegradable, nature-made materials, along with a guide to Grand Rapids–area farms and shops that can help you gather everything you need close to home. Let the season begin.

Real Christmas trees: Fresh evergreen trees like fir, spruce, or pine, sustainably sourced for a classic, aromatic centerpiece that can be decorated and later recycled or composted.

Beeswax candles: Natural, honey-scented candles made from beeswax, often hand-poured or dipped, providing warm, eco-friendly lighting for mantels or tables without synthetic additives.

Popcorn and cranberries: String air-popped popcorn kernels and fresh cranberries into garlands for trees or mantels, creating edible, colorful, and biodegradable decorations with a rustic charm.

Bows made from cotton or hemp: Simple, tied bows from natural fibers like organic cotton ribbon or hemp twine, adding a soft, textured accent to wreaths, gifts, or branches without plastic.

Real fir or pine greens from a nursery: Fresh cuttings of fir, pine, or spruce boughs from local nurseries, used for wreaths, swags, or garlands to bring authentic forest scents and greenery indoors.

Pinecones: Collect them from nature to create rustic ornaments, wreaths, or table centerpieces; they can be left natural or lightly dusted with eco-friendly glitter like mica powder.

Dried orange or citrus slices: Dehydrate slices of oranges, lemons, or grapefruits to string into garlands, hang as ornaments, or place in bowls for a fragrant, colorful touch.

Cinnamon sticks: Bundle them with twine for scented ornaments, stirrers, or additions to wreaths, providing a warm, spicy aroma.

Holly branches: Use fresh holly with its red berries for wreaths, mantel displays, or simple bouquets, adding traditional festive color (ensure berries are non-toxic if pets or kids are around).

Mistletoe: Hang fresh bunches for a classic kissing tradition, or incorporate into natural wreaths for subtle greenery.

Dried herbs like rosemary or bay leaves: Form them into mini wreaths, garlands, or posies for doors and tables, offering both decoration and herbal scent.

Nuts (e.g., walnuts, acorns, or chestnuts): String them for garlands, fill bowls as centerpieces, or use as tree ornaments for an earthy, textured look.

Pomanders (clove-studded oranges): Pierce fresh oranges with cloves in patterns, then let them dry for long-lasting, aromatic spheres to hang or display.

Star anise or cloves: Scatter in bowls, glue to wreaths, or string for ornaments, enhancing decor with their star-shaped beauty and fragrance.

Wooden elements: Carve or slice branches into stars, snowflakes, or simple shapes for ornaments, using sustainably sourced wood like birch or driftwood.

Local Shops and Farms for Natural Holiday Décor

Looking to skip the plastic this holiday season? These locally owned shops and farms in the Grand Rapids area offer everything from real Christmas trees and fresh greenery to bulk spices, beeswax, and handmade gifts. Supporting small businesses not only cuts down on waste—it keeps your holiday spending close to home.

Vormittag Tree Farm

9921 Linden Dr NW, Grand Rapids

Phone: 616-677-3605

A family-owned U-cut and pre-cut tree farm offering firs, spruces, pines, wreaths, and fresh greens.

Hart Tree Farm

Rockford

A small, family-run tree farm with a variety of evergreens and a traditional choose-and-cut experience. Call or search locally for current contact details.

Bosch’s Country View Nursery

Allendale

Known locally for its festive atmosphere and fresh-cut trees, wreaths, and greenery. Contact details vary; check locally for current information.

Dorothy and Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn

435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids (Inside Downtown Market)

Phone: 616-805-5308

Small-batch, in-house flavored popcorn suitable for stringing or snacking.

Popnotch Goods

1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Phone: 616-734-6600

Locally made gourmet popcorn in creative flavors, made fresh on site.

Great Lakes Popcorn Co.

103 E Main St, Lowell

Phone: 616-987-3081

Offers popcorn and roasted nuts in small batches using natural ingredients.

Zack’s Bees

West Michigan

Email: zack@zacksbees.com

Local beekeeping business offering pure honey and beeswax products including candles and ornaments.

Aberdeen Apiary

Grand Rapids

Urban honey producer with small-batch honey and beeswax, often available at local markets.

Fulton Street Farmers Market

1145 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

Phone: 616-454-4118

Vendors offer fresh herbs, spices, citrus, nuts, greenery, honey, and more, all locally sourced.

Moondrop Herbals

Available online and at select local markets

A woman-owned business offering handcrafted herbal products, dried herbs, and natural body care.

Global Infusion

143 Diamond Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Phone: 616-776-9720

A fair-trade, locally owned shop with bulk herbs, spices, teas, and handmade gifts.

Harvest Health Foods – Family Owned (Four Locations)

Website: harvesthealthfoods.com

Carries organic produce, herbs, spices, bulk nuts, beeswax, and seasonal natural goods.

Eastern Avenue Location

1944 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Phone: 616-245-6268

Hours: Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Cascade Location

6807 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids

Phone: 616-975-7555

Hours: Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Hudsonville Location

4150 32nd Ave, Hudsonville

Phone: 616-896-6630

Hours: Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Holland Location

12675 Greenly St, Holland

Phone: 616-251-1123

Hours: Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Editor’s note: Dear readers, if I’ve missed a business you think should be on this list, please email me at lenos@hour-media.com and I’ll add it to the story when I post it online. Merry Christmas. I hope you have a very happy new year filled with abundance!