Children’s book illustrator on tap for ‘virtual storytelling’

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation will host a Michigan children’s book illustrator for a five-part virtual storytelling journey about how he created the art for “Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story.”

The foundation said Wednesday that it will host award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Matt Faulkner as part of Children’s Book Week May 4-10 ahead of the release of the book Faulkner co-created with author Lindsey McDivitt.

The virtual experiences will be available beginning May 4 through the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum’s DeVos Learning Center website, at devoslearningcenter.org.

“Truth and Honor,” tells the story of President Gerald R. Ford at various stages in his life, from his early childhood years through his presidency in the 1970s.

Faulkner brings the book to life with illustrations inspired by real-life photos of President Ford and various historic events.

Faulkner will join Clare Shubert, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation’s director of engagement and programming, for “Truth and Honor, a Sneak Peek,” a five-part virtual look into the world of illustration and the process he used for some of the story’s notable illustrations.

These mini online segments will highlight Ford in his childhood and collegiate years, as well as his years serving the military, Congress and as the nation’s 38th president.

“‘Truth and Honor, a Sneak Peek’ is one of many online virtual experiences that the foundation and museum are offering while the museum’s exhibits remain closed due to the coronavirus shutdowns,” said Joe Calvaruso, executive director of the Ford foundation. “Viewers can watch each of the segments with Faulkner and Shubert, as well as the other virtual exhibits, online at Ford Library Museum, while the youth-centered experiences can be viewed online at the Museum’s DeVos Learning Center.”

“Truth and Honor” is written for children ages 6-10. It will be released in hardcover and as an e-book by Sleeping Bear Press, an independent children’s book publisher based in Ann Arbor, on President Ford’s birthday, July 14.