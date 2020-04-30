Founders helping hospitality workers with ‘Fill the Tip Jar’ campaign

Founders Brewing Co. partnered with the Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund to raise money for restaurant, bar and lodging workers who have been greatly impacted by COVID-19.

To raise money, Founders designed an exclusive line of work-from-home comfort wear, including sweatpants, sweatshirts and T-shirts, with the message “Fill the Tip Jar.”

“We just feel it’s really important that we support the folks in our home state that have taken a huge hit here,” said Dave Engbers, president and co-founder of Founders. “This is a time to come together as a community and support those people that have been so much a part of keeping business alive here in Michigan: all of the restaurant, bar and hospitality workers and owners.”

Founders fans can help “Fill the Tip Jar” by making a purchase until 11:59 p.m. Sunday or by donating directly to the relief fund here.

Founders also created donation bundles available for purchase through the Founders Company Store.