A little aloha in West Michigan

As a home stylist for the last 24 years, it is so rewarding to be able to infuse joy into people’s homes through interior design. After the challenges we have endured over the last several years, I think we can all use a bit more joy in our lives! My goal when working with clients is to not only create a beautiful and functional space, but one that is peaceful, inspiring and uplifting.

On a personal level, the life experience that brought me the most joy (aside from my own children of course) was living and working in Oahu, Hawaii. It was truly magical; a literal paradise on this earth. The Aloha Spirit is real. Aloha is the Hawaiian word for love, affection, peace, compassion and mercy. To those who are local, it is important to embody Aloha. Therefore it is not a mere word for

a greeting or a farewell. Living there was transformative; from the local Hawaiians’ kindness, to their rich traditions of hula, music, luaus, surfing, rowing, art, language, to the natural lush beauty of the islands themselves. I felt so at home there, and a level of wellness that I had not experienced before.