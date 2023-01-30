In Sunseekers: Part two, Tylee Shay takes us to Phoenix, one of three sun filled destinations she covered in the latest issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.

For a trip to the desert, I highly suggest flying into the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) via Allegiant. The greater Phoenix area has so much to offer, along with beautiful weather during the winter months.

Visiting downtown Phoenix you’ll find attractions for all ages. For inspiration, visit the art district.Foodies can check out the amazing food scene and sports fans can catch a Phoenix Suns basketball game or some early season baseball at the Diamondbacks Stadium.