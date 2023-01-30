In Sunseekers: Part two, Tylee Shay takes us to Phoenix, one of three sun filled destinations she covered in the latest issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.
For a trip to the desert, I highly suggest flying into the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) via Allegiant. The greater Phoenix area has so much to offer, along with beautiful weather during the winter months.
Visiting downtown Phoenix you’ll find attractions for all ages. For inspiration, visit the art district.Foodies can check out the amazing food scene and sports fans can catch a Phoenix Suns basketball game or some early season baseball at the Diamondbacks Stadium.
Phoenix also is known for the amazing Phoenix Zoo and OdySea, the largest aquarium
in the southwest. For even more nightlife, resorts, pool clubs,
and food scenes, visit the nearby popular destination of Scottsdale.
Phoenix is also a fantastic location for nature lovers. Surrounded by beautiful red rock mountains, there are fantastic hiking options right within the city. A few notable hikes within the city are Camelback Mountain, Tom’s Thumb and Papago Park with my favorite spot to watch the sunset being the Hole in the Rock Trail.
For even more adventures, taking a one- or two-hour drive outside of the city will open up an array of hiking options, including Lost Dutchman State Park and the Superstition Mountains; Tonto Natural Bridge State Park and the famous Red Rock State Park of Sedona. Sedona is worth a trip of its own, with its incredible views, spas and retreats, and renowned hiking trails. Phoenix, Arizona is a great destination for anyone seeking adventure and some beautiful desert sunshine.
