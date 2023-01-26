Cozy up for Michigan’s coldest months

Liz Marie Galvan, co-owner of The Found Cottage in Hudsonville (thefoundcottage.com)has made a business out of creating cozy. Her books, Cozy White Cottage: 100 Ways to Love the Feeling of Being at Home and Cozy White Cottage Seasons: 100 Ways to Be Cozy All Year Long, offer advice and tips on everything from home décor to wardrobe choices, cleaning to seasonal decorating ideas.

“There was no way I was going to write a book,” said Galvan, 34, who lives with her husband and son at White Cottage Farm in Caledonia. “The publishing company found me on Pinterest and pursued me, and I now realize how lucky I am. I’m thankful to get my passions out on paper.”

Those passions are on full display at The Found Cottage and at White Cottage Farm, which is pictured in her books and social media. That passion, she said, “came from living away from my family while my husband was deployed.”

Galvan married her United States Marine husband, José, when she was 19, spending the next decade moving for deployments or living on her own while he was away. She longed for cozy spaces during those long weeks and months and began developing the soul of her cozy sensibilities. Upon settling down in West Michigan, she and her aunt, Lisa Van Dyke, and friend, Abby Albers, opened The Found Cottage in late 2016.

The original store, a couple of doors down from the current location on Chicago Drive, started with maybe 2,000 square feet. They moved to the current location in 2018 and expanded into the neighboring space in 2020. The store now occupies around 16,000 square feet that includes about 20 different vendors and an eclectic array of new and vintage finds that range from baby and wedding items, to paper goods, kitchen ware, couches, tables, books, and even taxidermy.

“I love how eclectic our store is. You can’t find this mix of things just anywhere,” said Galvan, who readily admits to shopping in her own store.