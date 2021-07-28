8 must-have design details for your four-seasons sunroom

Whether you already have one in your house or are thinking about an upcoming addition, a four-seasons sunroom is a fantastic way to take advantage of sunshine and nature — all from the great indoors and year-round! Today, I’m sharing the eight details I’d argue you must include to get the most out of your sunroom space this year. Enjoy.

Great light control: A sunroom will tend to be just that: sunny. So, you’ll need great and beautiful options for light control. Some great options include top-down-bottom-up cellular shades, solar shades (basically light-filtering roller shades) or woven wood roman shades. Appropriately scaled seating: Sunrooms are often smaller, so make sure your furniture is to scale with the space. Here, we chose two, smaller-scale exposed frame accent chairs. These allow for lots of negative space visually and make the space feel larger. Drink/coffee tables: Whether it’s a small side table or a larger cocktail table, you’ll want a surface to set your snacks, beverages, books, etc. on. If you have the space, a larger, central coffee table is my first choice, paired with smaller accent tables when space allows. Work surface: Trust me, if you have a sunroom, you’re going to want to spend as much time there as possible. Especially in these work-from-home times, you might just find that the sunroom becomes your new home base for work. You’ll be glad you decided to include a work surface. Blanket basket: Even a well-insulated four seasons room will be a tad chillier than your interior rooms during colder times of day or months. Include a cute basket with a couple of warm throws so you can easily cozy up on colder days. Access to outside: A sunroom should be a transition space from the indoors to the outdoors. Include an access point to your yard or exterior and make it a beautiful one. Large, windowed doors, French doors or paneled glass doors are all great options. Skylights: Need I say more? Skylights are the perfect opportunity to take advantage of natural light to make your sunroom even sunnier. Ground the space with a rug: For the floor of your sunroom, you’ll want something durable that can handle the transitions from indoors to outdoors. To warm the space and ground your conversation area, layer a performance rug below with a nice texture or pattern.