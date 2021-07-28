W. K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary holding a plant identification course

The W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary and local experts are working together to bring the public a six-week online course, starting Aug. 4.

In the course, students will learn how to identify plants all around Michigan, according to the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary.

Registration for the course is open until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1; space is limited.

The cost is $65 for Sanctuary members and $75 for non-members.

The Field Botany course will feature six workshops, all held on Zoom, from 6-7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The presenters for the workshops are:

Tyler Basset, Michigan Natural Features Inventory

Erik Elgin, Michigan State University Extension

Shawn Kelly, Natural Resources Conservation Service

Danielle Zoellner, Idle Awhile Farm and Forage

The course is open to plant enthusiasts of all levels. The sessions will consist of a variety of topics, including:

Basic botanical terminology

Trees of Michigan’s forests

The history and distribution of Michigan’s native plant communities

Wetland plants of the Midwest

Prairies and savannas of Michigan

Aquatic plants

Past course participants appreciated the format of having a unique topic for each class as well as “learning the special features of the plants and interesting backstories of how plants have been used in history,” according to the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary.