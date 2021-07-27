Lowe’s awards Binder Park Zoo project

A Binder Park Zoo project was selected as one of 100 impact projects, which is a part of Lowe’s 100 Hometowns initiative to celebrate the company’s centennial.

Binder Park Zoo’s project is building an exhibit called Zoorassic Park on the former children’s zoo. After its construction, there will be a collection of close to 20 life-size dinosaur displays throughout the park. It will also include hands-on activities, STEAM-based education programs and public events.

“Being nominated and selected for this amazing opportunity is truly a testament to the support the zoo receives from Lowe’s and the surrounding community,” said Diane Thompson, Binder Park Zoo president and CEO. “Zoorassic Park will transform the former children’s zoo in prehistoric ways!” Thompson continued, “The zoo is grateful for the support from Lowe’s and, specifically, Kelly Flees, pro sales specialist, for her work with nominating the zoo. We are thrilled to be a part of the 100 Hometowns project.”

Binder Park Zoo was selected from more than 2,200 submissions nationwide. The 100 projects selected include 35 community centers, 19 community spaces, nine shelters, eight housing facilities, seven cultural preservation projects, seven playground installations, six gardens, four food pantries, four skilled trades projects and one civic upgrade in 36 states across the country.

Lowe’s also awarded 100 grants as part of a $10 million commitment to give back to the community. The grant will help the recipients complete their project. All 100 projects are expected to be completed this year.

“We are inspired by the nationwide response to 100 Hometowns, which brought people from all across the country to share with us their remarkable stories and hope for how their community might be made a little better,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “Lowe’s has been dedicated to improving homes and hometowns since its founding in 1921, and we look forward to continuing to do so for the next 100 years.”