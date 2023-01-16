Best of the best: Retail

The results of our Best of the Best readers’ survey in the retail category – which covers a host of businesses, from ‘where we go to fill our cupboards’ to clothing stores, car dealerships and bike shops – are as follows:

Specialty Grocer

1st place: Martha’s Vineyard

2nd place: Kingma’s Market

Martha’s Vineyard and Kingma’s Market are perennial favorites of Grand Rapids residents eager for a unique shopping experience, locally sourced items, and a wide array of products.

Martha’s Vineyard, at the corner of Union Avenue and Lyon Street in Heritage Hill, continues atop the Top Ten list of specialty grocers thanks to its heart-stopping array of wines, beers and specialty beverages, wide selection of luscious cheeses and the nearly endless supply of unique grocery items.

The market, which expanded its space five years ago, continues in that vein by growing its fresh produce section and offering vegan, gluten-free, and organic selections. Items sourced from Michigan businesses, both local and around the state, are marked with a Michigan symbol.

Examples include milks from HilHof Dairy in Hersey, and McClure’s Pickles and Gus & Grey jams from Detroit. Martha’s Vineyard is well known for its unusual fare, from an impressive array of vinegars and oils to Duck Liver & Pork Mousse with Cognac, from parmesan and kale salad in the fresh deli to the gorgeously packaged Mirzam chocolates.

One of the tenets of Martha’s Vineyard is “trying to give back to the community,” said grocery buyer Chanda McCuien. “We love being active in the community, donating when we can.”

Kingma’s Market, at 2225 Plainfield Avenue NE, is 10,000 square feet of distinction. From its front wall of 350 unique to-go snack items to its back butcher shop, Kingma’s is what owner Alan Hartline calls a “foodie experience” and “celebration of local.”