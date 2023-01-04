World of Winter festival gets people out and about

What does Grand Rapids have in common with Anchorage, Alaska and Aspen, Colorado? All three cities host festivals that made the “10 Most Epic U.S. Winter Festivals Worth Braving The Cold For” list by The Travel (dot com).

World of Winter, the largest winter festival in the Midwest, came in number eight on the list. This annual festival (January 6-March 5, 2023) includes intriguing outdoor art exhibits and activities of all kinds designed to lure people off their couches and out into the wintery weather. Interactive outdoor installations from international and local artists are on view throughout the downtown over a two- month period in all kinds of weather to brighten up the days and light up dreary nights.

Find more World of Winter events and activities on the Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Facebook page. World of Winter is made possible by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the City of Grand Rapids and numerous community partners.

If none of the above sounds the least bit intriguing because cold weather sends you into hibernation mode, consider these wise words: “If you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life, but the same amount of snow.” – Anonymous.