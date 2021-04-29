Rock enthusiast

It’s possible that there isn’t anyone who loves rocks more than Dr. Mary Jane Dockeray did. Dockeray (1927-2020) was widely known and loved as a science educator and founder of Blandford Nature Center. She had a deep love for nature and wildlife, and especially geology. She was hooked when, at the age of 6, she learned that every rock has a name. She studied geology for the rest of her life, and her rock collection was both large and well cataloged.

Dockeray was a talented public speaker and was particularly good at translating science into everyday language. Over the seven decades of her career, she shared her love for geology and nature with countless people. (In just one year she gave 587 presentations to over 40,000 kids in Grand Rapids Public Schools.) Dockeray preached a message of conservation, encouraging people to see, appreciate and care for the natural world around them. It didn’t ever feel like preaching, though. People said that she made nature come alive — that they truly enjoyed listening to her. Dockeray’s legacy lives on through Blandford and through all the kids and adults she inspired.

