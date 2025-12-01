Escape to Alto

If you’re in the mood for a little country drive and some terrific tavern food, the Nighthawk Grille & Bar in Alto, 6950 Whitneyville Ave SE, is calling your name. Don’t let the parking lot full of Johnny Cash black trucks run you off.

Inside, the servers’ trays are teeming with pink cosmopolitans. The joint is family-owned, with a woman at the helm, and oh, what a woman. Her name is Sandra Wanzer and she doles out dishes that are mouthwatering at her home-grown watering hole which has been serving and delighting locals and new friends, every day of the week except Sunday for over 40 years.

She was coaxed into bringing her show on the road and now boasts quite a big deal in the catering department.

Next April will mark the 20th Chili Cook-off, benefiting cancer, as a tribute to her mother. My friend, Val, ordered the gizzards to go. Friendly locals coaxed us into trying the fried pickles. Do they come with ice cream, I wondered? No, because they are simply smashing like all of their dishes.

My longtime hat trick of favorites is: Spaghetti dinner, Burger Basket, and Wet Burrito. Word on the street is that “Sandy’s goulash is out of this world.” I’ll bet.

She also offers keno, billiards, music and more. Keeping it simple is what they do best. Enjoy friendly, fun times and great tasting tavern delights. Everyone is welcome, even my grumpy old Godfather.

You don’t have to go far to feel miles and miles away and meet longtime sidekicks and bartenders, like Melissa and Ashley. Go for the gizzards, stay for the fun.