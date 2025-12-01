Dutch Winterfest debuts in Holland

Wooden shoes, twinkling lights, and the jolly arrival of Sinterklaas will take center stage Dec. 2–6, 2025, as Holland debuts Dutch Winterfest, a new seasonal celebration of Dutch holiday traditions.

Organized by the Tulip Time Festival in partnership with the Holland Visitors Bureau and other local groups, Dutch Winterfest transforms downtown Holland into a cozy winter village filled with cultural charm and family fun. Events span venues including GDK Pocket Park, Window on the Waterfront, Windmill Island Gardens, and the Tulyp Hotel.

Each day brings a mix of activities blending old-world heritage with modern holiday magic — from Delft Downtown’s blue-and-white décor and the Parade of Lights (Tuesday, Dec. 2 on 8th Street at 6:30 p.m.) to festive favorites like Magic at the Mill, Proost! Tasting Tour, and the Kerstmarkt European-style market. Families can enjoy Breakfast with Sinterklaas, storytelling for tots, ice skating by the fire, and live performances like Peter and the Starcatcher at Holland Community Theatre.

The festival highlights Dutch customs and culinary treats, complete with oversized Delft ornaments, holiday tours, and community gatherings designed to warm even the chilliest December evening. Admission to explore downtown is free, though select events — such as skating and tours — require advance tickets. (Note: Dogs aren’t allowed at ticketed venues.)

Dutch Winterfest extends the city’s festive spirit beyond Tulip Time, bringing a touch of the Netherlands to Michigan’s winter. For full schedules and ticket information, visit

tuliptime.com/dutch-winterfest.