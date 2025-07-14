Black Napkin sears competition

Grand Rapids Magazine has been a fan of The Black Napkin since the day they opened their doors. We named them one of our Best New Restaurants back in 2023, and we’ve watched their star rise steadily—most recently as a finalist in the Best Burger category of our annual Best of Grand Rapids readers’ survey.

Now, the East Hills favorite has added another impressive accolade to its growing list: The Black Napkin has officially claimed the top spot in the inaugural Great Lakes Burger Battle, a statewide competition presented by the Michigan Beef Industry Commission.

Held in celebration of Beef Month, the contest invited Michiganders to nominate and vote for their favorite burger joints across the state, with the ultimate goal of landing a place among the 2025 Top 10 Burger Legends. Along with strong public support, The Black Napkin’s burger earned the highest score from a panel of secret judges who evaluated entries based on taste, appearance, cooking temperature, and overall experience.

“It’s the perfect way to highlight the delicious nutrition beef producers work hard to provide consumers while spotlighting a local restaurant who supports the industry by providing an incredible eating experience,” said Lindsay Green, Director of Marketing Communications for the Michigan Beef Industry Commission, of the newly launched competition.

From local gem to statewide champion, The Black Napkin continues to serve up a burger worthy of legend—and Michigan’s taste buds have taken notice.