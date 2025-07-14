GRAAMA gets a home

After nearly a decade of growth at its Monroe Center location, the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives is preparing for a transformational new chapter. The museum will relocate to 41 Sheldon Ave SE by the end of 2025—expanding from a 2,000-square-foot space to a sprawling 30,000-square-foot facility.

Originally supported by the City of Grand Rapids in 2017, GRAAMA’s current space was always intended as a launching point. Over time, it became clear that the museum’s growing collection and programming ambitions needed more room to thrive.

Now, with the planned acquisition of the former Compass College of Film & Media building—previously home to the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts and the ArtPrize Hub—GRAAMA is poised to deepen its impact. The facility features classrooms, flexible gallery space, and a 160-seat theater, offering new opportunities for cultural engagement.

“This dream has been a long time coming—but it’s been worth the wait,” said George Bayard III, Executive Director of GRAAMA. “I thank all of you who have supported us from the beginning and throughout these ten years. 41 Sheldon is a perfect fit for our growing needs. We’ll be able to expand our archive and exhibit spaces, add classrooms, create a library, and activate a fully equipped auditorium. This will allow us to host plays, lectures, film screenings, comedy shows, poetry slams, and a wide range of community-sponsored events. The sky is truly the limit.”

The move reflects years of strategic planning, made possible through foundational support from the Grand Rapids Community Foundation and the City of Grand Rapids. GRAAMA is now launching a capital campaign to raise the remaining funds needed to complete the purchase and buildout of its new home.

“There was a vision years ago to establish an iconic museum to display its extensive collection of BIPOC artifacts with the intent to continuously stimulate thought and conversation concerning the past, present and future,” said Michael Curtis, GRAAMA Board President. “However, this was not only a vision, but a passion to appropriately house these histories and stories of a people not readily recognized. GRAAMA’s new acquisition is a transformative opportunity for the city, the state, and the region towards fulfilling its goal.”

The 41 Sheldon building is already steeped in creative energy—a legacy Compass College is proud to see continue. “Compass College is thrilled to see GRAAMA move into 41 Sheldon,” said Laura Coulier, Chief Operating Officer. “Located in the Heartside neighborhood, this charming downtown Grand Rapids building features spacious classrooms, event areas, a 160-seat theater, and a rich history rooted in creativity and education. It is a perfect fit for GRAAMA as they seek to expand their impact across the greater Grand Rapids community.”

Isaac V. Norris of Isaac V. Norris & Associates, P.C., the project’s architect, sees the building as uniquely suited for the museum’s next phase. “The Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives is thrilled about the opportunity to relocate to its new home at 41 Sheldon,” said Norris. “The building offers all the essential elements to support the museum’s exhibitions, archives, and programming needs. This turnkey facility represents a significant milestone—one that positions the museum to continue its vital mission of preserving and celebrating African American culture, history, and heritage for generations to come.”