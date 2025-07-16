Grand Rapids named No. 1 city on the rise by LinkedIn

Grand Rapids isn’t just growing—it’s surging onto the national stage with purpose, earning the No. 1 spot in LinkedIn News’ 2025 “Cities on the Rise” list and proving that West Michigan’s momentum is anything but quiet.

Released Tuesday, the inaugural ranking highlights 25 mid-size metro areas where job markets are booming, industries are transforming, and talent is on the move. Grand Rapids leads the pack—thanks to a tech sector gaining serious traction, a thriving insurance industry, and deep roots in manufacturing, healthcare, and professional services.

“This recognition affirms what we’ve long known—Grand Rapids is a city on the move,” said City Manager Mark Washington. “Our city is attracting top talent, growing key industries and offering a high quality of life that rivals larger metro areas. We’re proud to be leading the way as the top city on the rise in the country.”

This recognition reflects a shift in how the region is seen by jobseekers, entrepreneurs, and creatives nationwide. LinkedIn’s analysis, paired with insights from Lyft, Realtor.com, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, reveals a city redefining what it means to live and work in the Midwest.

Cultural amenities, a vibrant downtown, and the magnetic pull of nearby Lake Michigan only strengthen the appeal. Add to that the stability of major healthcare systems, educational institutions, and retail employers, and it’s clear: opportunity lives here.

Bookstores and cinemas stand out among popular local destinations—proof that the city’s appetite for arts, culture, and connection runs deep.

“This ranking is a testament to the hard work of our public and private partners in fostering economic development, investing in innovation and building a city where people want to live and work,” said Economic Development Director Sarah Rainero. “We’re thrilled to see our momentum once again recognized on a national stage. Grand Rapids continues to shine as a premier destination for professionals looking for meaningful work and an exceptional lifestyle.”